Government of India announces ₹34,000 crore G-Sec auction

The Government of India has announced the sale and re-issue of the 6.94% Government Security 2036 for a total notified amount of ₹34,000 crore. The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on July 03, 2026 (Friday). The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the day of issue of security.

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