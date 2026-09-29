Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹33,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹33,000 crore

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Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
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The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 6.20% GS 2029 for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore, (ii) 6.57% GS 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore, (iii) 7.63% GS 2056 for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore and (iv) 7.50% GOI SGrB 2056 for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on October 01, 2026 (Thursday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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