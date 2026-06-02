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Government of India announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹34,000 crore

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
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The Government of India has announced the sale and re-issue of one Government Securitiy (G-Secs) 6.94% GS 2036 worth ₹34,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on June 05, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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