Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹34,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹34,000 crore

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Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
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The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 6.94% GS 2036 for a notified amount of Rs 34,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on September 25, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against the security.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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