Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the sale (re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore. The government has announced the sale of 6.36% GS 2031 for a notified amount of ₹21,000 crore and 6.90% GS 2065 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution on April 17, 2026 (Friday).