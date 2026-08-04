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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 6.36% GS 2031 for a notified amount of Rs 21,000 crore and (ii) 7.71% GS 2066 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on August 07, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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