Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 6.36% GS 2031 for a notified amount of Rs 21,000 crore and (ii) 7.71% GS 2066 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on August 07, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News