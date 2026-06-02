The Government of Indias monthly account for April 2026 shows receipts of ₹2,12,679 crore, which is 5.8% of the Budget Estimates for 2026-27. This includes ₹1,78,492 crore from tax revenue, ₹24,293 crore from non-tax revenue, and ₹9,894 crore from recovery of loans. Transfers to states as tax devolution stood at ₹87,779 crore, ₹6,044 crore higher than last year.

Expenditure for April was ₹5,74,892 crore (10.8% of BE 2026-27). Of this, ₹3,85,151 crore was revenue expenditure and ₹1,89,831 crore was capital expenditure. Interest payments accounted for ₹1,09,562 crore, while subsidies were ₹43,633 crore.

For the full year 2025-26, the government received ₹33,85,982 crore (99.4% of Revised Estimates). Tax revenue contributed ₹26,23,264 crore, non-tax revenue ₹6,78,961 crore, and non-debt capital receipts ₹83,757 crore. Transfers to states totaled ₹13,92,971 crore, up ₹1,06,086 crore from the previous year.