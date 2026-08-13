Government proposes Rs 10000 crore Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme

Government has proposed a Rs 10,000 crore Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme (CMAS) to strengthen domestic production of shipping containers, reduce import dependence and enhance the resilience of Indias trade and logistics network. Announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, the scheme will have an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years and will provide financial and institutional support for setting up new manufacturing facilities and expanding existing units. The initiative aims to build a globally competitive container manufacturing ecosystem and expand Indias annual domestic production capacity to around 7.5 lakh Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs). The scheme will likely provide capital assistance for new Greenfield manufacturing facilities, support expansion of existing Brownfield units and operational assistance to improve the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers. It will also support testing infrastructure, skilling and capacity building.

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