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Government raises export duty on petrol, cuts levies on diesel and ATF

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Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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The Union Finance Ministry has reduced the export levy on diesel to Rs 8.5 per litre and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 7.5 per litre and raised the export levy on petrol to Rs 4 per litre. The rates are applicable for the fortnight commencing on July 1. Finance Ministry lowered the export duty on diesel by Rs 5.5 per litre from Rs 14 per litre, which was put forth on the last fortnightly review June 16. Levy on ATF has been cut by Rs 5 per litre from Rs 12.5 per litre. Levy on export of petrol have been increased Rs 2.5 per litre from Rs 1.5 per litre.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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