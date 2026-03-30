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Government says there is adequate availability of power in India

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Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Ministry of Power stated that there is adequate availability of power in the country. Present installed generation capacity of the country is 524 GW (as on 28th February, 2026). Government of India has addressed the critical issue of power deficiency by adding 299.87 GW of fresh generation capacity since April, 2014 transforming the country from power deficit to power sufficient. Country had successfully met the all-time maximum demand of 250 GW in Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. The energy supplied & peak demand met has been commensurate with the energy requirement & peak demand with only a marginal gap which is generally on account of constraints in the State transmission / distribution network. As on 22.03.2026, the coal stock available with coal-based plants in the country is around 58.2 Million Tonnes (MTs), which is sufficient to run the plants for an average of 19 days at 85% Plant Load Factor (PLF).

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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