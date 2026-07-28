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The Government of India has decided to impose stock holding limits on sugar dealers across the country with effect from 1st August, 2026. The order will remain in force up to 30th November, 2026. In order to curb hoarding, discourage speculative trading and ensure the continuous availability of sugar at reasonable prices, the Government has decided to impose stock holding limits on sugar dealers. The measure is aimed at maintaining orderly supplies in the domestic market, safeguarding consumer interests, and ensuring that genuine trade and distribution activities continue without disruption.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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