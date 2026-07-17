Government to release revised Index of Core Industries Series with Base Year 2022-23

The Office of Economic Adviser (OEA), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), will release the revised series of the Index of Core Industries (ICI) with the base year 202223 on 20 July 2026 at 5:00 PM. The revised series will replace the existing ICI series with the base year 201112. The ICI is compiled on a monthly basis. The release will include the provisional ICI for June 2026 along with the back series from April 2023 to May 2026 (38 months). As per the established methodology, the weights for the ICI (202223) series have been derived from the weights of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) 202223 series released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The weights of the ICI basket items, drawn from the IIP, have been redistributed on a pro-rata basis to total 100 for finalising the weights of the ICI item basket. In view of the extensive use of iron ore in industrial production and its significant contribution to industrial development, Iron Ore has been included as a core industry in the revised ICI series. Consequently, the number of core industries has increased from eight to nine.

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