Govt ready for Parliament debate on NEET paper leak, permanent policy solution: JP Nadda

The Centre is ready to hold a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament and formulate a long-term policy to prevent future examination paper leaks, Union Health Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha J.P. Nadda said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Nadda said paper leaks are a national concern and urged the Opposition to participate in a meaningful debate instead of politicising the issue. He said Parliament was the appropriate forum for an in-depth discussion and offered the Opposition the freedom to decide the duration and scope of the debate to help frame a concrete policy.

NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) is the national entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical and allied healthcare courses across India. Conducted annually by the National Testing Agency (NTA), it is one of the country's largest competitive examinations, with millions of candidates appearing every year. His remarks come amid a political standoff that has repeatedly disrupted proceedings in both Houses of Parliament. The Opposition has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak, while the government has maintained it is willing to discuss the issue without preconditions. Nadda also accused the Opposition of selectively raising incidents of examination paper leaks and criticised Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for seeking political mileage from the issue. Referring to Gandhi's claim that 152 examination papers had leaked over the past 10 years, Nadda said the government would investigate the allegation and place the facts before the public.