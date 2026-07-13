Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 123.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.15% to Rs 3.96 croreNet profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 123.26% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.15% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.962.62 51 OPM %92.6891.60 -PBDT3.841.73 122 PBT3.841.73 122 NP2.881.29 123
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