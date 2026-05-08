Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 41.40% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 26.80% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.40% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.43% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 117.37% to Rs 11.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.042.15 41 11.395.24 117 OPM %88.4985.58 -88.0680.53 - PBDT2.602.34 11 7.755.85 32 PBT2.592.34 11 7.745.85 32 NP1.941.53 27 5.814.29 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 47.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sundrop Brands reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands consolidated net profit rises 42.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 37.49% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story