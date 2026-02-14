Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 14.25% to Rs 17.03 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 51.11% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.25% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.0319.86 -14 OPM %6.173.12 -PBDT1.030.67 54 PBT0.940.61 54 NP0.440.90 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 3.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 34.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 2000.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 272.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story