Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.25% to Rs 17.03 croreNet profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 51.11% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.25% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.0319.86 -14 OPM %6.173.12 -PBDT1.030.67 54 PBT0.940.61 54 NP0.440.90 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content