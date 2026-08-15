Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 84.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 19.50 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 84.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 19.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.5017.873.081.400.480.290.430.250.920.50

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