Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 84.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 19.50 croreNet profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 84.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 19.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.5017.87 9 OPM %3.081.40 -PBDT0.480.29 66 PBT0.430.25 72 NP0.920.50 84
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