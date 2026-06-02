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Goyal Associates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 22.45% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net loss of Goyal Associates reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.45% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 52.85% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.380.49 -22 1.242.63 -53 OPM %-121.0536.73 --22.5835.74 - PBDT-0.400.28 PL -0.230.98 PL PBT-0.420.25 PL -0.300.86 PL NP-0.390.13 PL -0.270.74 PL

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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