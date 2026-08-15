Goyal Associates standalone net profit rises 2200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.29% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Goyal Associates rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.29% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.390.2864.1010.710.250.030.230.010.230.01

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