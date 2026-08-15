Goyal Associates standalone net profit rises 2200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.29% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Goyal Associates rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.29% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.390.28 39 OPM %64.1010.71 -PBDT0.250.03 733 PBT0.230.01 2200 NP0.230.01 2200
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