GP Petroleums consolidated net profit rises 8.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.95% to Rs 162.66 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 8.24% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 162.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.57% to Rs 26.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 642.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 609.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.