GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 229.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.60% to Rs 230.33 croreNet profit of GP Petroleums rose 229.04% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.60% to Rs 230.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales230.33158.19 46 OPM %12.336.00 -PBDT29.099.72 199 PBT28.248.57 230 NP21.196.44 229
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