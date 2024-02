GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 71.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 154.96 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 71.16% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 154.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 184.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.154.96184.086.283.329.816.188.695.156.473.78

