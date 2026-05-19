GPT Healthcare rallies after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 15 crore

GPT Healthcare advanced 3.04% to Rs 142.30 after the company reported a 13.03% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.57 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 12.89 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 24.62% YoY to Rs 126.37 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

However, profit before tax declined 3.11% to Rs 15.86 crore, compared with Rs 16.37 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 15.42% decline in net profit to Rs 42.22 crore, even as revenue from operations increased 16.07% to Rs 472.55 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (15%) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing 37th annual general meeting. The dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days of declaration, and the record date has been fixed as 30 July 2026.

GPT Healthcare, the healthcare arm of the GPT Group, operates the ILS Hospitals brand, a leading neighbourhood tertiary-care hospital platform in Eastern India. Established in 2000, the company currently owns and operates five multi-speciality hospitalsILS Salt Lake (85 beds), ILS Agartala (205 beds), ILS Dumdum (155 beds), ILS Howrah (116 beds), and ILS Raipur (158 beds)each equipped with modern infrastructure and comprehensive clinical capabilities that enable the delivery of end-to-end medical solutions. Collectively, the network commands a capacity of over 719 beds across key Eastern Indian markets, strategically located within high-density residential catchments, while consistently maintaining its affordable care positioning.