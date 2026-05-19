GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 13.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.63% to Rs 126.37 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare rose 13.03% to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 126.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.42% to Rs 42.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 472.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.