GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 65.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 126.20 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare rose 65.76% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 126.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.126.20107.1119.1516.2124.0417.2917.1611.1112.737.68

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