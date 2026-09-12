GPT Infraprojects (GPTINFRA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Alcon Builders and Engineers, has received a contract worth Rs 85.53 crore from CSTE Con, Eastern Railway, Kolkata.

The order entails commissioning of auto signalling work using MSDAC for continuous track circuiting and electronic interlocking work at New Mugma and Mugma Yard in the Pradhankunta-Mugma section of Eastern Railway, in connection with Sonnagar-Andal multitracking work.

The project is to be executed within 12 months from the Letter of Acceptance.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of the GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisionsinfrastructure and sleepers. It is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In the sleeper segment, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.