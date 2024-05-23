GPT Infra hits the roof after declaring as L-1 bidder for Rs 554.94 order

GPT Infraprojects was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 256.30 after the company has been declared L1 (First Lowest) by Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for an aggregate value of Rs 554.94 crore.

RVNL rallied 8.36% to Rs 370.10 on the BSE.

The project includes construction of viaduct portion of elevated corridor, ROBs (except steel spans) and exit/entry ramps, SVUP, LVUPs, VUPs, PUPs, construction / reconstruction / widening of culverts, NHAI office building, other miscellaneous works, including electrification & lighting (except design, supply, fabrication & launching of steel bridge spans, RE wall, road work, diversion, intersections, utility shifting etc), in connection with construction of six lane elevated Kona Expressway from 0.145 KM to 7.337 KM of NH 117 in the state of West Bengal on EPC mode.

The cost of the project is Rs 559.94 crore.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

