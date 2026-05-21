GPT Infraprojects gained 3.62% to Rs 124.50 after the company reported a 31.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.88 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 24.24 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 8.9% year-on-year to Rs 414.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, from Rs 380.74 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 41.31 crore during the quarter, up 44.2% from Rs 28.64 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. EBITDA came in at Rs 59.2 crore in Q4 FY26, as against Rs 38.6 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 53.5%. EBITDA margin improved to 14.3% in Q4 FY26 from 10.1% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from the infrastructure segment stood at Rs 383.13 crore, up 10.36% YoY, while revenue from the concrete sleeper segment declined 5.57% YoY to Rs 31.72 crore in Q4 FY26. On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.5% to Rs 97.31 crore on an 8.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,289.92 crore in FY26 over FY25. The order backlog remained healthy at Rs 4,476 crore, with order inflows of Rs 2,422 crore during the year, including incremental orders from existing contracts. Commenting on the performance, GPT chairman Dr. Om Tantia said, The quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, marked a strong close to a transformational year for GPT Infra. We are pleased to report that we surpassed our full-year order inflow guidance, securing new orders worth approximately Rs 2,422 crore during the year. This has further strengthened our unexecuted order book, which stands at around Rs 4,476 crore, providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming years.

For the full year, the company delivered a resilient operating performance, supported by robust execution across our core infrastructure and manufacturing segments. The fourth quarter saw improved momentum in execution as project activity normalized post earlier seasonal disruptions, enabling us to close the year on a steady operational footing. Margins remained stable, supported by operating efficiencies, while our disciplined approach towards cost and working capital management continued to reflect positively on cash flows and overall financial strength. During the year, one of the most significant milestones was our entry into the signaling, telecommunications, and allied railway EPC business through the acquisition of Alcon Builders & Engineers. The acquisition will provide us to participate in a high-growth, high-margin segment within the railway ecosystem, characterized by strong entry barriers and significant long-term opportunity.

Overall, FY26 has been a year of strong order inflows, with marquee large-ticket prestigious orders, strategic expansion, and capability enhancement for the company. With a robust and diversified order book, improving execution momentum, and a strengthened presence across emerging infrastructure segments, we remain confident in our medium- to long-term growth outlook. The board of directors also declared a third interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, representing 10% of the face value. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as 26 May 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before 18 June 2026.