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GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 414.68 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 31.52% to Rs 31.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 414.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.53% to Rs 97.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 1289.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1188.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales414.68380.74 9 1289.921188.07 9 OPM %14.2910.13 -13.5011.41 - PBDT48.7233.59 45 155.83115.87 34 PBT41.3128.64 44 130.2598.29 33 NP31.8824.24 32 97.3180.07 22

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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