GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 302.07 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 4.90% to Rs 24.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 302.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales302.07312.63 -3 OPM %15.7411.84 -PBDT42.4640.33 5 PBT32.1333.36 -4 NP24.6323.48 5
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