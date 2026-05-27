GPT Infraprojects gains after securing Rs 72 crore Eastern Railway order

GPT Infraprojects rose 1.02% to Rs 118.85 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 72 crore from the Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM), Eastern Railway.

The contract involves the supply of PSC sleepers for various divisions of Eastern Railway and is scheduled to be executed within 730 days from the appointed date.

The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, adding that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of the GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions-infrastructure and sleepers. It is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In the sleeper segment, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.