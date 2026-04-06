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GR Infraprojects rises after bagging Rs 1,897-cr EPC rail project from West Central Railway

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Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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GR Infraprojects rose 1.26% to Rs 849 after the company secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 1,897.51 crore from West Central Railway for the Sidhi-Singrauli rail link project in Madhya Pradesh.

The project involves the construction of a new railway line between Bahari and Gondawali stations, covering a wide range of works, including earthwork, bridges, viaducts, tunnels, station buildings, and track laying.

The contract has been awarded under the EPC mode and is scheduled to be completed within 900 days from the appointed date, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 2, 2026.

The order win strengthens GR Infraprojects order book visibility and reinforces its presence in the railway infrastructure segment.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 37.70% to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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