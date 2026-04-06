GR Infraprojects rises after bagging Rs 1,897-cr EPC rail project from West Central Railway

GR Infraprojects rose 1.26% to Rs 849 after the company secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 1,897.51 crore from West Central Railway for the Sidhi-Singrauli rail link project in Madhya Pradesh.

The project involves the construction of a new railway line between Bahari and Gondawali stations, covering a wide range of works, including earthwork, bridges, viaducts, tunnels, station buildings, and track laying.

The contract has been awarded under the EPC mode and is scheduled to be completed within 900 days from the appointed date, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 2, 2026.

The order win strengthens GR Infraprojects order book visibility and reinforces its presence in the railway infrastructure segment.