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Gradiente Infotainment standalone net profit rises 13200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 2116.67% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of Gradiente Infotainment rose 13200.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2116.67% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.290.78 2117 OPM %10.8714.10 -PBDT1.880.10 1780 PBT1.780.01 17700 NP1.330.01 13200

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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