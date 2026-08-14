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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grameva standalone net profit rises 3.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Grameva standalone net profit rises 3.03% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 558.77% to Rs 46.97 crore

Net profit of Grameva rose 3.03% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 558.77% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.977.13 559 OPM %2.288.13 -PBDT1.120.64 75 PBT0.940.55 71 NP0.680.66 3

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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