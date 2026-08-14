Grameva standalone net profit rises 3.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 558.77% to Rs 46.97 crore

Net profit of Grameva rose 3.03% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 558.77% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.977.132.288.131.120.640.940.550.680.66

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