Grameva standalone net profit rises 3.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 558.77% to Rs 46.97 croreNet profit of Grameva rose 3.03% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 558.77% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.977.13 559 OPM %2.288.13 -PBDT1.120.64 75 PBT0.940.55 71 NP0.680.66 3
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