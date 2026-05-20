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Grameva standalone net profit rises 721.88% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 336.71% to Rs 55.68 crore

Net profit of Grameva rose 721.88% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 336.71% to Rs 55.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 516.33% to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 99.66% to Rs 82.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.6812.75 337 82.6841.41 100 OPM %7.442.98 -5.592.17 - PBDT3.860.37 943 4.560.89 412 PBT3.720.29 1183 4.130.55 651 NP2.630.32 722 3.020.49 516

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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