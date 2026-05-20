Grameva standalone net profit rises 721.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 336.71% to Rs 55.68 crore

Net profit of Grameva rose 721.88% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 336.71% to Rs 55.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 516.33% to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 99.66% to Rs 82.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.