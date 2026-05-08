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Grand Foundry reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 10.53 crore

Net profit of Grand Foundry reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 10.53 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.530 0 10.530 0 OPM %10.260 -7.030 - PBDT0.89-0.16 LP 0.18-0.68 LP PBT0.89-0.16 LP 0.18-0.68 LP NP0.89-0.16 LP 0.18-0.68 LP

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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