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Granules India consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 21.78% to Rs 1457.43 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 32.59% to Rs 201.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 1457.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1196.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.64% to Rs 595.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 5338.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4455.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1457.431196.82 22 5338.924455.97 20 OPM %24.1621.09 -22.2021.21 - PBDT328.18230.30 43 1091.12854.92 28 PBT246.44166.80 48 794.98629.42 26 NP201.57152.03 33 595.02501.52 19

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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