Granules India gains after securing sole first-to-file ANDA status for LUMRYZ generic

Granules India rose 2.14% to Rs 851 after the company said that it has secured sole first-to-file (FTF) status for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for sodium oxybate extended-release for oral suspension.

The aforementioned ANDA is the generic equivalent of LUMRYZ extended-release oral suspension.

LUMRYZ (sodium oxybate) extended-release oral suspension is indicated in the United States for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy. LUMRYZ is a registered trademark of Alkermes plc or its affiliates.

This event marks Granules second sole first-to-file ANDA, following its earlier success with amphetamine extended-release tablets, the generic equivalent of Dyanavel XR.