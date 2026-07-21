Granules India has reported 60% jump in net profit to Rs 180 crore on a 22% increase in revenue to Rs 1,476.8 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

EBITDA improved by 37% to Rs 338.9 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 246.7 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin for June 2026 quarter was 22.9%, up 256 basis points YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 240.4 crore, up by 66.4% from Rs 144.5 in Q1 FY26.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director of Granules India, said: Our focus remains firmly on regulatory and quality excellence, portfolio transformation toward complex and differentiated products, geographic and customer diversification and scaling new growth engines.