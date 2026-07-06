Granules India secures FTF status for Sodium Oxybate ER for Oral Suspension ANDA

Granules India announced that it has secured Sole First-to-File (FTF) status for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sodium Oxybate Extended-Release for Oral Suspension, the generic equivalent of LUMRYZ extended-release oral suspension.

This achievement marks Granules' second Sole First-to-File ANDA, following its earlier success with Amphetamine Extended-Release Tablets, the generic equivalent of Dyanavel XR, and further demonstrates the company's growing capabilities in developing and advancing complex, differentiated generic products for the U.S market.

The Sole First-to-File designation further strengthens Granules position in the complex generics segment and underscores the Company's continued focus on innovation, execution excellence, and strategic portfolio expansion in regulated markets.