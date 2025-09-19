Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Graphite India acquires 6.82% stake in NYSE-listed Grafrech International

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Graphite India has invested in the shares of Grafrech International, a NYSE listed company (Graftech), through secondary market transactions / overseas portfolio investment (OPI) scheme of Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022. The company has invested Rs 168.13 crore for a 6.82% stake in Graftech.

GrafTech International is the leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, with some of the highest capacity facilities in the world. The Company is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

