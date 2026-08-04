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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 28.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 28.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.62% to Rs 842.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India rose 28.36% to Rs 172.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.62% to Rs 842.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 665.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales842.00665.00 27 OPM %17.106.47 -PBDT237.00191.00 24 PBT214.00167.00 28 NP172.00134.00 28

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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