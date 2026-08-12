Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 51.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 48716.20 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries rose 51.06% to Rs 2145.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1420.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 48716.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40118.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48716.2040118.08 21 OPM %22.8921.99 -PBDT7184.725685.87 26 PBT5196.373875.51 34 NP2145.911420.54 51
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