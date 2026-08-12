Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 51.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 48716.20 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 51.06% to Rs 2145.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1420.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 48716.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40118.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48716.2040118.0822.8921.997184.725685.875196.373875.512145.911420.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News