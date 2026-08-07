Gratex Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.36% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of Gratex Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.36% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.250.917.206.590.080.060.050.030.040.02

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