Gratex Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.36% to Rs 1.25 croreNet profit of Gratex Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.36% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.250.91 37 OPM %7.206.59 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.040.02 100
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