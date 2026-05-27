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Gratex Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 81.43% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of Gratex Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.43% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.270.70 81 4.273.75 14 OPM %9.458.57 -7.267.20 - PBDT0.110.06 83 0.300.26 15 PBT0.070.02 250 0.160.10 60 NP0.040.01 300 0.110.07 57

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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