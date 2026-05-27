Gratex Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.43% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of Gratex Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.43% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.