Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 8.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.93% to Rs 298.68 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 8.71% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 298.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 253.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales298.68253.26 18 OPM %16.1320.76 -PBDT59.9564.48 -7 PBT53.5858.40 -8 NP39.8143.61 -9
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