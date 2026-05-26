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Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 92.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.49% to Rs 355.37 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 92.35% to Rs 49.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 355.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 340.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 164.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 1190.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1133.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales355.37340.11 4 1190.201133.69 5 OPM %16.638.68 -16.2516.62 - PBDT71.1840.16 77 240.34231.98 4 PBT65.2334.35 90 215.89209.59 3 NP49.5125.74 92 164.02157.18 4

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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