Graviss Hospitality standalone net profit rises 23.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 19.66 crore

Net profit of Graviss Hospitality rose 23.03% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.84% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 61.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.