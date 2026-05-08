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Gravita India consolidated net profit declines 3.42% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 1172.76 crore

Net profit of Gravita India declined 3.42% to Rs 91.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 1172.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1037.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.26% to Rs 378.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 4265.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3868.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1172.761037.07 13 4265.273868.77 10 OPM %9.598.89 -10.208.38 - PBDT117.00122.32 -4 487.08392.55 24 PBT105.95114.57 -8 448.25363.46 23 NP91.8895.13 -3 378.80312.39 21

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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