Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 14.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.84% to Rs 1475.06 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 14.08% to Rs 106.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.84% to Rs 1475.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1039.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1475.061039.947.449.68145.77124.64131.28115.93106.3993.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News